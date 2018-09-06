New programming changes on WBRC FOX6

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -
WBRC’s programming schedule has recently changed and we want to make sure you are aware of the new changes.
After three seasons, Crime Watch Daily was cancelled. WBRC has replaced this programming with TMZ Live.
TMZ is widely known for breaking the biggest stories in celebrity and entertainment news. In this one-hour special, the TMZ Live crew provides a daily entertainment news program that brings viewers inside the TMZ newsroom.
TMZ Live airs weekdays at 2 p.m.
Get ready for some football! Starting Sunday, September 9, expert analysts are breaking down the upcoming games in the NFL on NFL FOX Sunday. Coverage includes late-breaking news from around the league, exclusive interviews, and predictions.
FOX NFL airs Sundays at 11 a.m. starting Sunday, September 9.
NFL Game Day Prime features some of the day's top players discussing their performances with Deion Sanders, who knows of what he speaks when the subject turns to playmaking skills. Sanders is joined by host Chris Rose and analyst LaDainian Tomlinson on the show, providing highlights, analysis, and perspective on what Sunday's action means heading into the next week.
NFL Game Day Prime airs Sundays at 11:00 p.m. starting Sunday, September 9.
WBRC did not renew The Doctors for another season. In its place will be the brand-new show, Me Time with Frangela.
Me Time With Frangela is a 30-minute mix of freewheeling fun and fierce real talk about what’s going on in the world today, what’s going on in your relationships, and whatever makes you laugh before you dive into your busy day. It’s a chance to take a break, grab a coffee, and join your hosts Frances Callier and Angela V. Shelton for an irreverent and informational half-hour.
Click here for more information on Me Time With Frangela.
The show launches on Monday September 10 and will air weekdays at 11 a.m.
Judge Judy fans, you’ll now get to see your favorite court room show three times per day! Judge Judy presides over a no-nonsense courtroom by providing private arbitration and questioning both sides involved in disputes of justice.
Check out the additional episode weekdays at 11:30 a.m. starting Monday, September 10.
Black-ish is a comedy television series starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross. In this comedy, an African-American upper-class family struggles to gain a sense of cultural identity while raising kids in a predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood.
Black-ish airs weekdays at 11:05 p.m. and 11:35 p.m. starting Monday, September 17.
Since TMZ Live is now on at 11 a.m., WBRC has added Chicago PD in its place.
Chicago PD is a police drama television series centered around the men and women of the Chicago Police Department's leading Intelligence Unit. These police officers battle the city's most atrocious crimes including drug trafficking, murders, organized crime, and more.
Chicago PD airs weekdays at 1:05 a.m. starting Monday, September 24.
For a complete programming schedule, click here.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.