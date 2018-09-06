3 dead in shooting in Cincinnati, shooter also killed

CINCINNATI (WXIX/RNN) - Three people are dead and two are injured after a gunman opened fire at a Fifth Third Bank in downtown Cincinnati. The gunman is also dead, bringing the total to four deceased.
Cincinnati Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman says the suspect was shot but no police officers were hurt.
Police responded to the incident at about 9 a.m. ET, and are working to clear the scene. The shots were fired around the loading dock and lobby, WXIX reports.
“We did hear a gun shooting from the 29th floor. We could quickly see there was a large police presence and could see them blocking Fountain Square. We knew immediately something was wrong. We’re a bit rattled,” said Gregory Harshfield, Fifth Third Bank manager.
Another witness told FOX19 that he thought there was movie filming until he saw police carrying a wounded woman away from the scene and saw officers rushing to the scene.
One victim was found at a nearby ice cream shop. Customers in the bank are hiding in bathroom, according to local reports.
“We send our prayers to the victims and their families,” said Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley. “It appears police were there within seconds. So, he was actively shooting innocent victims and our officers were able to kill him and stop the threat quickly.”
Copyright 2018 WXIX, Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.