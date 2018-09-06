Morris man dies in industrial accident

Bessemer, AL (WBRC) -A truck driver from Morris has died after a load of pipes fell on him while he was working Wednesday morning.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Rickey Pilkington, 66, picked up a load of pipe from U.S. Pipe in Bessemer and took it to Vulcan Painters in the 2400 block of Woodward Road in Bessemer.
The coroner’s office says Pilkington was unloading pipe when the top row of pipe somehow came off the trailer and fell on him, killing him.
