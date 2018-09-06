Matt says rain chances lower tomorrow

Meanwhile, we are monitoring three tropical systems in the Atlantic. Florence has weakened a little overnight after becoming 2018′s first Category 4 hurricane of the season. Still a week away before it gets closer to the United States. Still a lot of uncertainty as to where Florence will go but Bermuda and the entire East Coast will have to keep an eye on the system as it continues to move to the west-northwest. Two other systems are developing in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean off the African coast. We could easily see Helene and maybe even Isaac form over the next five days. We are in the peak of the hurricane season, so it isn’t unusual to see all of this activity in the Atlantic.