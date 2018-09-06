Man shot at University Manor Apartments in Tuscaloosa

September 6, 2018

Tuscaloosa, AL (WBRC) -The Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of 29th Place in Tuscaloosa.

Officers say a 23 year old man was shot in the back and leg.

The victim told investigators a group of men got into an argument and someone started shooting.

Witnesses reported hearing about 20 shots.

The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the only suspect description they have is a black male.

If you have any information, please call Tuscaloosa County Crime Stoppers.

