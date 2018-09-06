Jessica Ivey: Grilled Eggplant Dip

Ingredients:
1 (1 ¼-lb) eggplant
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 cup tahini
Juice of 1 lemon
2 cloves garlic
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
Optional garnishes: olive oil, chopped parsley, sesame seeds
Directions:
Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Trim ends from eggplants, and cut into ½-inch-thick rounds; brush both sides with olive oil.
Grill eggplant, in batches, 3 to 5 minutes on each side or until charred. Remove from grill, and let cool 5 minutes.
Combine tahini, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, salt, and pepper in a food processor. Cover and process until smooth. Add eggplant and parsley, and pulse until blended.
Transfer to a bowl, and garnish, if desired. Serve with whole wheat pita bread or fresh veggies, like bell pepper strips or cucumber slices.
