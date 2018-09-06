Jessica Ivey: Grilled Eggplant Dip

September 6, 2018

Ingredients:

1 (1 ¼-lb) eggplant

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup tahini

Juice of 1 lemon

2 cloves garlic

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Optional garnishes: olive oil, chopped parsley, sesame seeds

Directions:

Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Trim ends from eggplants, and cut into ½-inch-thick rounds; brush both sides with olive oil.

Grill eggplant, in batches, 3 to 5 minutes on each side or until charred. Remove from grill, and let cool 5 minutes.

Combine tahini, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, salt, and pepper in a food processor. Cover and process until smooth. Add eggplant and parsley, and pulse until blended.

Transfer to a bowl, and garnish, if desired. Serve with whole wheat pita bread or fresh veggies, like bell pepper strips or cucumber slices.

