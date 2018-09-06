Gene Stallings, “Don’t judge me by my win/loss record, judge me by how my children turned out.”

From building a championship football team, to building fences out on the ranch, the legendary Crimson Tide coach reflects on his life on and off the field. Stallings talks tough practices back at the Junction with Paul “Bear” Bryant, his thoughts on Nick Saban, and what he is most proud of, his family.
Download new episodes each Thursday this football season. You can find Air It Out on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn
Episode #1 - Eli Gold
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.