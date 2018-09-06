Gene Stallings, “Don’t judge me by my win/loss record, judge me by how my children turned out.”

Air It Out: Episode #2

Gene Stallings, “Don’t judge me by my win/loss record, judge me by how my children turned out.”
Air It Out: Gene Stallings (Source: WBRC)
By Sebastian Posey | September 6, 2018 at 7:45 AM CDT - Updated September 6 at 7:45 AM

From building a championship football team, to building fences out on the ranch, the legendary Crimson Tide coach reflects on his life on and off the field. Stallings talks tough practices back at the Junction with Paul “Bear” Bryant, his thoughts on Nick Saban, and what he is most proud of, his family.

