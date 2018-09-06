Folks in Ensley hope to see revitalization of Ramsay-McCormack building

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Thursday was a big day for Ensley as some 30 developers and financial institutions toured the old Ramsay-McCormack building.
Ramsay-McCormack is a historical building in Ensley, and unfortunately, it has seen better days.
However, a number of developers are checking it out to see if they can bring it back to life.
The building was built back in 1930. It has fallen into disrepair and needs a lot of work, but dozens of developers and banks see the potential of restoring the building.
“You have good, wide streets. So you have streetscape, the infrastructure is here. You have other historical buildings also along this area. So it’s really poised for revitalization,” said Denise Gilmore, Director of Cultural Preservation with the City of Birmingham.
Businesses in downtown Ensley also hopes the revitalization will lead to more people coming to the area.
“It will be a great opportunity for the businesses here to grow. There are a lot of empty buildings there can be a lot of business blown up in this area,” said Thaddeus Campbell, owner of Uniforms Galore.
Ensley homeowners hope for other improvements. “We should first look at grocery stores because from 20th street all the way back to Bessemer, really we don’t have any major grocery stores,” said Walter Sturdivant.
The developers will submit their proposals by October 1. The city will select one of the proposals by November 15 and hopefully work will begin next year to bring the Ramsay-McCormack building back to life.
