Expect rain, thunderstorms again tomorrow afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The rain will remain to our west tonight with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Deep tropical moisture is in place and with temperatures dropping to the dew point - we could see some patchy fog develop.
We will have another good chance for scattered storms and showers tomorrow as the the remnants of Gordon move over Arkansas. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy at times and this will keep highs in the 80s for most areas.
Drier weather is expected Friday, with only isolated development. It’s going to be a much hotter day as high reach into the 90s. We should be in good shape for high school football as the threat for pop-up storms will diminish into the evening.
A warm and muggy summer pattern will hang on through the weekend, with hot and humid days, and scattered afternoon storms. If you’re going to one of the college football games, be sure to carry the rain gear, and have our weather app handy just in-case there are lightning alerts. The best chances for rain will happen during the afternoon hours.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.