City of Hoover spending thousands to improve traffic flow

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Hoover is proposing to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on improving roadways in their growing city.
If you drive up and down Valleydale Road, you know there is a lot of traffic.
“Pretty busy at school time, rush hour in the afternoon. Particularly when Jeff State has to let out in the afternoon at one o’clock,” Gordon Day, Hoover driver said.
The city of Hoover is proposing to spend nearly a million dollars on a plan with ALDOT to four lane the roadway between I-65 to Highway 280.
“We think it will be a tremendous difference in times and shortening people’s commute to work but it’s also a convenience to get to work and restaurants,” Allan Rice, Hoover City Manager said.
This project is expected to take several years.
Over on South Shades Crest, the city will spend a half million dollars to put in a through lane so heavy traffic will not have to stop at the light at Highway 150.
“We know there has to be some relief out there,” Rice said.
There is often a bottleneck at the intersection as drivers come from south Hoover and even Helena.
Hoover is pouring a lot of money into their road projects. They will have to continue to do so because their population is seeing a lot of growth and they will have to meet the demand.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.