Birmingham mayor taps programs for pilot program aimed at conflict resolution

“And at the end, we look in the mirror and say, ‘What does your attitude and behavior look like? Does it start with you because of the way you talk to people?’” Strickland says. “To just see them be able to say, ‘You know what - sometimes my mouth is a little too smart. Or some of the things I listen to - why do I even entertain that?’ To see them becoming more self-aware - I would say that is a win.”