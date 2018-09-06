Birmingham mayor taps programs for pilot program aimed at conflict resolution

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Real life stories of tragedy used as a tool aimed at helping Birmingham teens learn the costs of violence.
It’s a method used by an Atlanta based group called Making the Transition.
“Birmingham has a lot of similarities with Atlanta, Georgia. The thought that children are being killed and hurt just by living in their own communities - no child should have to live like that,” says MTT President Keith Strickland.
Making the Transition is one of 25 community organizations tapped by the city of Birmingham to help young people find better ways to resolve conflict.
Strickland now heads up the organization after walking a path of violence and crime.
As a teen, he sold drugs, went to prison, but that wasn't the worst of it.
“My actions led to my own daughter losing her life,” Strickland says. “That's something I couldn't change, but what I could change is the children still living today.”
MTT does that by going into low income communities and holding four hour classes that focus on conflict: what causes it, what it costs and ways to resolve it.
“And at the end, we look in the mirror and say, ‘What does your attitude and behavior look like? Does it start with you because of the way you talk to people?’” Strickland says. “To just see them be able to say, ‘You know what - sometimes my mouth is a little too smart. Or some of the things I listen to - why do I even entertain that?’ To see them becoming more self-aware - I would say that is a win.”
Some other programs include: Dream Girls Academy, Make It Happen Theatre Company, and the Family Guidance Center.
The city pays $10,000 to participating programs.
