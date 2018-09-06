Alabama-branded turkey leg offered on Tide game days

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - What is food missing? An Alabama logo!
Alabama Athletics announced Thursday afternoon on Twitter that the Crimson Crave food trailer is offering a giant turkey leg with a script A branded into it. Sound crazy? Check it out for yourself below.
The Crimson Crave food trailer will be located on the Walk of Champions prior to kickoff on game days.
Your first chance to have one of these bad boys will be September 8, when the Crimson Tide face Arkansas State in their home opener. For more information about Tuscaloosa on game days, click here.
