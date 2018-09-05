Woodlawn HS students pay tribute after classmate killed

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It was an emotional tribute filled with tears as Woodlawn High School students paid tribute to a 16-year-old football player killed in his own bedroom by an unknown killer.
The student body marched together out to the football field, led by the football team walking arm in arm. Jason Nalls got emotional addressing the crowd when talking about his teammate William Edwards.
“Will was like a brother to all of us. He had a big impact on my life. I’m sure he had an impact on ya’ll’s life,” Nalls said.
William’s grandmother was embraced during the event. Another football player, Daikwan Turner, could not believe William was lost to gun violence, but he urged his fellow students not be part of the violence.
“He lost his life to a gun. He never picked up one. Senseless killing, bro,” Tamper said.
Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring also addressed the crowd.
“We are going to make sure that we do all we can so we don’t lose another child to this senseless violence,” she said.
The students released a balloons of orange and purple, William’s favorite colors. The students returned to class as his favorite song was played. It was an emotional tribute felt by William’s family.
The tribute will continue Thursday at the football game at Lawson Field. People are being asked to wear those t-shirts. Coach Karl Poe had them printed up. Players urged team members to play well for William who will be watching.
