Woman, 26, shot and killed in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Birmingham police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed one woman and seriously injured a man.
Police say Briana Young, 26, of Brighton died from her injuries at Princeton Hospital early Wednesday morning. A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened at 10th Place Pratt and Avenue U. No one has been arrested.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.
