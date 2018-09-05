Tuscaloosa couple hikes the Appalachian Trail together

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A good marriage is more like a marathon than a sprint.
It made sense to Dylan and Kathryn Burke to use a cross country hike along the Appalachian Trail to continue a relationship that started in high school.
The Burke’s aren’t just high school sweethearts - they’re hiking buddies, too.
“We left our jobs, put all our stuff into storage, and hit the trail,” Dylan Burke said.
Their hike along the Appalachian Trail stretched more than 2,000 miles.
"Just the people that we met are probably the most interesting part of the whole trail. It was really a community of like-minded people unlike anything either of us have done," Kathryn Burke added.
It took the young couple 5 months to complete it from start to finish. and they didn't even train.
"We've always been adventurous and we both ran cross country so we thought we'd give this a try," Kathryn went on to say.
Hiking, like relationships, has its ups and downs.
Kathryn says the couple figured out one way to be successful at both. “We learned a lot about each other and really had to communicate to make it work,” Kathryn said.
The Burke’s are already planning their next trip. But instead of going for a hike, they’re thinking about biking across the state of Iowa.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.