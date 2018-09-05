Tropical Storm wind gusts impacting SW Alabama as Gordon approaches Gulf Coast

THE WEEKEND AND LONG RANGE: Gordon is not the only system that we are monitoring in the tropics. Florence has become a hurricane in the Eastern Atlantic, and this system is expected to turn northwest into the central Atlantic over the coming days. I’m not concerned about this one entering the Gulf of Mexico, although we will closely monitor. There is another disturbance that we’ll need to keep our eye on, which recently moved off the coast of Africa. This one is expected to become a tropical depression or storm soon. We will remain hot and steamy through the weekend, with a chance for a few spotty showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. The chance for rain and storms will be on the increase early next week as a front approaches the state. We will have updates on this long range forecast, plus the latest tropical advisories as soon as they arrive on WBRC FOX6 News!