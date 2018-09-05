Tropical Storm wind gusts impacting SW Alabama as Gordon approaches Gulf Coast

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Power outages are already being reported along the Gulf Coast as tropical storm force winds and heavy rain impact southwest Alabama this evening. Gordon is a strong tropical storm and continues to intensity, possibly becoming a hurricane before making landfall tonight near Biloxi and Gulfport, MS. The storm surge had already reached two feet at Dauphin Island earlier this evening.
A tornado watch has also been issued for the Alabama Gulf Coast, east across the Florida Panhandle. As with all landfalling tropical systems, brief spin-up tornadoes are possible and we will need to monitor for this threat closer to home tomorrow as Gordon moves inland. The heaviest rain and primary flood threat will remain southwest of our area but we may see some one to two inch totals south of Tuscaloosa over the next 48 hours.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN OUR AREA: The threat for scattered showers and storms will continue into the day on Wednesday, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We will also have a nice east to southeast breeze to start off. The best chance for rain will be in areas west of I-65. We will also need to monitor our western counties for the risk of brief spin-up tornadoes. The remnants of Gordon will move into Arkansas on Thursday and we will remain in a rather muggy air mass, with scattered storms and showers possible through the end of the week and weekend, especially over West Alabama. Highs will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s, with lows at night in the 70s.
THE WEEKEND AND LONG RANGE: Gordon is not the only system that we are monitoring in the tropics. Florence has become a hurricane in the Eastern Atlantic, and this system is expected to turn northwest into the central Atlantic over the coming days. I’m not concerned about this one entering the Gulf of Mexico, although we will closely monitor. There is another disturbance that we’ll need to keep our eye on, which recently moved off the coast of Africa. This one is expected to become a tropical depression or storm soon. We will remain hot and steamy through the weekend, with a chance for a few spotty showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. The chance for rain and storms will be on the increase early next week as a front approaches the state. We will have updates on this long range forecast, plus the latest tropical advisories as soon as they arrive on WBRC FOX6 News!
