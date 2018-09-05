Steelworkers possible strike

FAIRFIELD, AL (WBRC) - Over 400 steelworkers cast their votes Tuesday to give the United Steelworkers Union the power to call for a strike at the U.S. Steel plant in Fairfield.
The unanimous vote at the USW Local 1013 Union Hall gives strike authorization to the USW international office. Employees at U.S. steel say they’ve worked very hard over the past three years to do everything they can to help the company succeed. Now they want their pay to reflect it. The local union president says the proposed contract will have a big impact on retirees.
"It will force all those that are retired to basically to choose between going and getting healthcare or eating. I mean you can’t do that to people that are on a fixed income,” Kevin Key, President of USW 1013 said.
Key tells us the proposed contract could take workers a few steps back pay wise.
“They offered some pay raises but between cuts, it actually ends up putting us in the negative per hour even after the pay raises, we’d actually end up owing more money. Its just not anything we can do,” Key added.
U.S. Steel says over the weekend, the company and the United Steelworkers Union agreed to extend the collective bargaining agreements set to expire on September 1.
The company released this statement:
“We do not anticipate a strike. Our plants continue to operate in a safe and orderly fashion. Talks are ongoing, and we continue to work diligently to reach a mutually agreeable conclusion. Please visit negotiations.uss.com for more information. We will post the most recent media statements to the “Negotiations Update” section. “
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All Rights Reserved.