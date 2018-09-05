Small threat for severe storms in West Alabama today

UPDATE 6:55 a.m.: Gordon has now been downgraded to a tropical depression, but continues to be a big rainmaker for affected areas.
Gordon made landfall Tuesday evening (9/4/18) at 10:15 PM CT along the Mississippi/Alabama border as a 70 mph tropical storm. We have seen some of the outer rain bands move through parts of Central Alabama this morning so the roads could be wet for your morning commute. Temperatures are in the 70s with cloud cover and occasional light showers. Rain rates increase as you go south and west of Birmingham.
Forecast for Gordon: Tropical Storm Gordon continues to weaken as it travels to the northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour. It will continue to move through Mississippi and eventually into Arkansas tonight and into tomorrow. Heaviest rainfall totals will be near the center of circulation which will stay well to our west. The remnants of Gordon will combine with a cold front and produce heavy rain and flash flooding in parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, and parts of Iowa.
First Alert: Central Alabama will be on the front right quadrant of the storm, and that means we do have the possibility to see a few strong or severe storms as you go along and west of I-65 today. Land-falling tropical systems can produce very brief, spin-up tornadoes. Models indicate just enough instability and some spin in the atmosphere to produce isolated severe storms. While the risk remains low, we will be here in the WBRC First Alert Weather Center monitoring radar to make sure you stay safe. Make sure you have ways to receive warnings just in case a storm becomes severe.
Temperatures look to stay slightly below average today thanks to more clouds and scattered showers. Expect highs in the mid 80s. It will be breezy today with sustained southeast winds at 10-15 miles per hour. Could see gusts around 30 mph. If a strong storm develops in west Alabama, we could see gusts around 40-50 mph this afternoon.
Next Big Thing: Rain chances will begin to lower by the end of the work week. Friday and Saturday will give us a 20 percent chance for rain. Rain chances increase early next week as another system to our west moves into the Southeast.
Tropics Remain Active: We will continue to monitor Hurricane Florence that remains well out into the Atlantic. It intensified into a Category 2 hurricane overnight with sustained winds of 105 mph. Majority of the models curve Florence out to sea, but a few still show it approaching the East Coast. As of now, there is nothing to worry about in regards to Florence for Alabama, but the East coast will have to watch it as we head into the weekend and early next week. A lot can change between now and then. Models also hint at additional tropical systems developing in the Atlantic. It is the peak of the hurricane season, so this isn’t unusual.
