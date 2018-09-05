Small threat for severe storms in West Alabama today

Tropics Remain Active: We will continue to monitor Hurricane Florence that remains well out into the Atlantic. It intensified into a Category 2 hurricane overnight with sustained winds of 105 mph. Majority of the models curve Florence out to sea, but a few still show it approaching the East Coast. As of now, there is nothing to worry about in regards to Florence for Alabama, but the East coast will have to watch it as we head into the weekend and early next week. A lot can change between now and then. Models also hint at additional tropical systems developing in the Atlantic. It is the peak of the hurricane season, so this isn’t unusual.