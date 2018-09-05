Pinson Valley HS student named ‘Go Build Alabama’ Student of the Month

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Pinson Valley High School Junior Justin Burgess has been named September's "Go Build Alabama" Student of the Month.
Burgess has excelled in the industrial maintenance program at Pinson Valley, earning multiple trade credentials and passing all four Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC) exams before entering his junior year.
“I am impressed by Justin’s progression in the program,” said Lensey King, Industrial Maintenance Instructor, “In addition to his course achievements, Justin has already begun his higher education journey at Jefferson State Community College while simultaneously working.”
As an active member in Skills USA, Justin won a state gold medal in engineering technology and design.
“I’ve always enjoyed designing and building things, and I plan to continue my college education and get a job in the field,” said Burgess.
Go Build Alabama’s Student of the Month scholarship is given to one high school junior or senior every month during the school year by the Alabama Construction Recruitment Institute.
Upon graduation, recipients will each receive a $1,000 scholarship to continue their training at an Alabama institution of higher education.
