Officials working to solve ongoing parking issues at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - UAB students say it can take them over an hour to find a parking spot now that classes are back in session for the Fall semester. The University of Alabama Birmingham has nearly 21,000 students and 23,000 employees, and just over 21,500 parking spots.
“You get to school an hour early and you’re not guaranteed a parking spot even though you pay numerous amounts of money for a parking pass and it doesn’t seem to add up and work for us,” says UAB Senior Jessyca Wofford.
Parking passes range from $172 for the semester to $215 for the year. Wofford is thinking of sending hers back for a refund—and taking her chances with a parking ticket! Meanwhile, the University says they had a comprehensive study conducted on parking and transportation two years ago that pointed out their weaknesses. They’ve now started what they call a “zone-based” parking system.
“Now, students can buy a parking permit for a designated location and they know when they go to that location, that is their parking assignment and they don’t have to worry about riding around and hunting multiple lots,” says Director of Transportation Andre Davis.
Davis also suggests parking in the lots a mile or two away and catching a bus into campus. He says buses arrive to pick up and drop off within ten minutes of each other. But he does say there are plans to build more parking garages in the future.
“It probably takes a year and a half for a parking structure to come to fruition, when it actually opens. But we hope to have new, structured parking on campus within the next two years,” says Davis.
UAB says they issue nearly 15,000 parking permits to students and employees each year. They plan to keep an eye on the parking situation as the university continues to grow.
