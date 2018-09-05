Mortimer Jordan HS senior plans to set up community library box

KIMBERLY, AL (WBRC) - A Mortimer Jordan High School senior wants to expand reading opportunities in the Kimberly area.
Corley Sullivan told the Kimberly City Council this week that she plans to set up a community library box. The box came from the Little Free Library, which is a non-profit.
“I definitely think reading for young people is important. I know reading had a big impact on my life since I was little. My mother loved to read to me. That is something I would like to pass on to other people too,” Sullivan said.
The box can hold about 100 books at a time. Sullivan wants to have all sorts of books to appeal to people of all ages.
“I don’t think books will ever go away. I think they might transfer to Kindle, but I definitely think there is a place for paperback books,” Sullivan said.
Mortimer Jordan Principal Craig Kanaday is also a believer in expanding reading and he’s proud of Sullivan.
“Like a proud father. she serves on the city council as well. She has leadership capabilities. It’ s not a surprise Corley is reaching out to the community to do even more.” Kanaday said.
Sullivan’s community library should be up and going at Kimberly Park soon and she will be looking for the donations of all of those books.
