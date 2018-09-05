Woman killed, man injured in Pratt City shooting

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman and seriously injured a man early Wednesday morning.
Both victims, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s, showed up at Princeton Hospital’s emergency room are 2:30 a.m.
They were shot, however, while sitting inside of a vehicle at 10th Place and Avenue U in Pratt City, according to police.
The male victims injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.
