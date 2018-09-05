Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Morris

MORRIS, AL (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting in North Jefferson County.
Lt. Jon Riley with ALEA tells WBRC a state trooper was pursuing a vehicle near Moncrief Road in Gardendale for aggravated speeding, reckless driving and attempting to elude police.He says the chase ended on 3rd Ave. N. in Morris.
Lt. Riley says the state trooper tried to take the suspect into custody and at some point shots were fired, killing the suspect.
We know the suspect is a male, but his name hasn't been released at this time.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will handle the investigation since it involves a state trooper.
This story is developing.
