Investigators, parents warn of potential dangers with Mappen app

We have teenagers ourselves and we built Mappen specifically to improve their wellbeing. Health and safety are the heart of our mission and the reasons we built the app. In addition to making it easy for real friends to get together in real life, we’ve built the app with safety in mind. This includes things like like one-tap access to your friend list, offline mode, not letting you search for users, and letting you know your friends got home safely after hanging out. Mappen also uses phone verification and algorithmic name verification to make sure users are who they say they are.