BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Hailey, born June 2001, is a loving child who tends to keep to herself. She can be shy and quiet when meeting new people.
She enjoys learning and is capable of communicating her feelings. She enjoys reading, arts and crafts, shopping and eating out.
Hailey loves playing video games, music, singing and dancing. Her favorite food is lasagna.
Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
