Gordon continues to weaken, but the tropics are firing up

BUSY IN THE TROPICS AND THE LONG RANGE: We will be keeping an eye on hurricane Florence over the central Atlantic. Some data is hinting that this one may turn towards the East Coast over time. We may also have tropical storm Helene soon over the Eastern Atlantic. This system is expected to maintain more of a westerly track. So bottom line, lots to keep our eye on in the Atlantic, and it will certainly be interesting to see how these paths play out over the next 5 to 7 days. A boundary could have an impact on our rain chances to start next week. I still think we will catch lots of breaks but there will be an increase in the number of scattered showers and storms for Monday and Tuesday. I will be posting forecast updates on our FREE WBRC First Alert Weather App.