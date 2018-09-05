Gordon continues to weaken, but the tropics are firing up

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We’re keeping a close eye on radar this afternoon as Gordon continues to weaken and move inland. Scattered tropical downpours will continue to wrap around the center of circulation and impact parts of our area, especially the western part of the state. We’ve monitored some tornado warnings over East Mississippi.
As with all landfalling tropical systems, we will need to monitor the tropical downpours for the possibility of rotation. A marginal severe weather risk will continue over our western counties through early evening. The chance for scattered showers will also linger well into the evening. We will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky overnight, with lows in the 70s.
REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: We will have another good chance for scattered storms and showers tomorrow as the the remnants of Gordon move over Arkansas. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy at times and this will keep highs in the 80s for most areas. The rain chances will back off on Friday, with only isolated development. It’s going to be a much hotter day as high reach into the 90s. We should be in good shape for High School Football as the threat for pop-up storms will diminish into the evening. A summer pattern will hang on through the weekend, with hot and humid days, and scattered afternoon storms. If you’re going to one of the college football games, be sure to carry the rain gear, and have our weather app handy just in-case there are lightning alerts.
BUSY IN THE TROPICS AND THE LONG RANGE: We will be keeping an eye on hurricane Florence over the central Atlantic. Some data is hinting that this one may turn towards the East Coast over time. We may also have tropical storm Helene soon over the Eastern Atlantic. This system is expected to maintain more of a westerly track. So bottom line, lots to keep our eye on in the Atlantic, and it will certainly be interesting to see how these paths play out over the next 5 to 7 days. A boundary could have an impact on our rain chances to start next week. I still think we will catch lots of breaks but there will be an increase in the number of scattered showers and storms for Monday and Tuesday. I will be posting forecast updates on our FREE WBRC First Alert Weather App.
