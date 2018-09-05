Editorial: Shame shame

There’s been quite an uproar this week following the posting of pictures on Twitter of past Cosby Show cast member Geoffrey Owens. The post showed Owens, some 26 years after he last appeared on the show, bagging groceries at a Trader Joe’s in New Jersey. The subsequent response to the post has been swift and supportive of Owens, as many perceived the intention of the individual who posted the photos to be that of shaming. The post struck an emotional cord with Owens, so much so, that he ended up quitting his job after the pictures went viral.