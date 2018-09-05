Editorial: Shame shame

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018:
There’s been quite an uproar this week following the posting of pictures on Twitter of past Cosby Show cast member Geoffrey Owens. The post showed Owens, some 26 years after he last appeared on the show, bagging groceries at a Trader Joe’s in New Jersey. The subsequent response to the post has been swift and supportive of Owens, as many perceived the intention of the individual who posted the photos to be that of shaming. The post struck an emotional cord with Owens, so much so, that he ended up quitting his job after the pictures went viral.
What a shame that an individual, famous or not, would be portrayed as a has-been because of the type of job they are doing.
“Every job is worthwhile and valuable,” said Owens, and I couldn’t agree with him more.
We all live in “glass houses” and as such, should remind ourselves of that before we “throw stones” at another. Please remember this before you speak ill of another: You never know, that friendly neighborhood grocer might just be the helping hand you need.
