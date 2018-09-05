Chef Jon Turner: Simply Breakfast Mac and Cheese

Ingredients:
1 box of corkscrew macaroni
1 pound of breakfast sausage
3 tbsp butter infused olive oil
1/2 cup of flour
2 cups of shredded sharp cheddar
2 cups shredded monterey jack cheese
2 cups mozzarella cheese
1 jar pimentos (diced)
salt and pepper to taste
4 biscuits roughly chopped
4 eggs
team al hot sauce
simply infused maple balsalmic vinegar
Directions:
preheat oven to 400 degrees
prepare pasta per instructions (al dente)
cook sausage in butter-flavored olive oil, when cooked remove and drain in cast iron skillet, add butter olive oil.
when warm add 1/2 cup flour. whisk until golden in color.
slowly add milk, whisking until thickened (about 5 min)
remove from heat and add cheese, whisking until melted.
add pimentos, salt and pepper, incorporate macaroni and sausage. when combined, top with 1/2 cup of cheese and 4 eggs.
place skillet in 400 degree oven
bake 20-25 minutes or until cheese begins bubbling and remove from oven.
let it sit for 10 minutes before serving
drizzle each serving with simply infused maple balsalmic vinagrette.
