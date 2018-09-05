Tuscaloosa, AL (WBRC) -The University of Alabama’s RISE Center will host its annual Buy for RISE fundraiser Sept. 14-15.
The two-day event will feature new items offered at deep discounts from dozens of local retailers like Belle Chambre, Campus Collection, JnJ Apparel, Woods and Water, Confetti Interiors, Effie’s, Hudson Poole Jewelers, Lady in Lace, Market House, The Locker Room, Wagner’s Shoes for Kids and more.
A preview night and silent auction is planned for September 14 from 5-8 p.m. at the school.
Tickets will be available in advance for $10 and at the door for $15, and can be purchased at the RISE Center.
Attendees will have an opportunity to purchase items at 75% off the lowest marked prices.
The general sale is September 15 from 8-11a.m.
Admission is free and items are discounted 90%.
“RISE is able to provide services, such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy and music therapy, to children with special needs at no cost to the family,” said Bailey Chambers, assistant director of UA’s RISE Center, “We’re able to do that with help from our local community partners, local merchants and those who attend this event. All of the proceeds help RISE continue to provide these vital services to the children who need them.”
The RISE Center serves children with disabilities and their typically developing peers, from ages 8 weeks to 5 years.
The center serves more than 110 children, 60 of which have special needs, in their five-day-a-week program and therapeutic playgroup.
