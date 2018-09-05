B’ham suffering from a shortage in contractors

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - By many accounts, Birmingham is booming.
“The economic development and industry recruitment in the state of Alabama and downtown Birmingham, every number you look at from Secretary Canfield’s office to the mayor’s office, is better than it’s been in years,” says Jay Reed, President of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Alabama.
There’s enough work for contractors, but officials say it’s difficult finding the help.
Find out what they say might be causing the contractor labor shortage coming up at 9 p.m. At 10 p.m, hear from officials about a solution they have that deals with this issue. And why they say it’s catching on.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.