B’ham Mayor Woodfin: ‘We must teach our children to better solve our problems’

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has an admonition: “We must teach our children how to better solve our problems,” he said during a news conference on Wednesday.
The statement came after a weekend of shootings that left eight teens injured and 16-year-old William Edwards dead.
Woodfin recently spoke to the football team, of which Edwards had led as captain, sharing what he’s learned from personal experience.
“We as a community at some point have to pivot from, and not yield to our anger or the desire to retaliate,” Woodfin said.
This spring, Woodfin launched a pilot program aimed at helping students better handle conflict.
The 25 participating groups focus on mentoring, counseling and character building.
“Some of the topics included causes of conflict, healthy and unhealthy responses to conflict,” said Kerri Pruitt.
Pruitt heads up the Dannon Project, which recently conducted a workshop at Woodlawn High School where Edwards attended.
Shortly after the session, she got word about one of the students who had attended.
“He had the opportunity to engage in a fight, but he used and demonstrated what he had learned,” Pruitt explained.
But Woodfin says ending the violence will take more.
“We need parents to parent. We, as a community, have to move away from looking to somebody else to solve our problems and look inside,” Woodfin said. “None of us should leave it up to a mayor, or a chief of police, or police officers to solve everything in our community. All young people are depending on all of us.”
