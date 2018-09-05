Behind the Front: Why weather radios are still important

With so many different apps and alerts out there, why do you still need to have a weather radio? Bruce Thomas of Midland Radio explains how NOAA weather radios continue to be at the forefront of warning you and your family during severe weather.
J-P and Bruce spoke at the National Weather Association conference in St. Louis about radios, the 2012 Center Point tornado, CJ’s Law, and more.
