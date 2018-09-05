Battle of Goliath’s at Hoover

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The two major powers in Class 7A battle it out this Friday at the Hoover Met as the Bucs take on the Thompson Warriors.
The two teams are good on the field, but when it comes to facilities the two football programs are unmatched. Thompson has a new, eight million dollar facility that opens up September 14.
As for this game it’s a match-up of two talented quarterback’s: the Warriors are led by Taulia Tagovailoa, while Hoover’s offense is run by 15-year-old junior Robby Ashford.
“We just have to keep this week in perspective,” said Thompson head coach Mark Freeman. “It’s our first region game, third week of the season, we need to focus on us and not how others view this game. It is too early in the season.”
Last year the Bucs and Warriors split, with Thompson winning in the regular season and Hoover winning in the playoffs.
Kickoff on Friday is set for 7 p.m.
