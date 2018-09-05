A band of heavy rain associated with Gordon continues to impact west AL

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - TROPICAL DEPRESSION GORDON: Gordon continues to weaken and spin over central Mississippi. The heaviest rain is still lifting across the western half of Alabama and causing flooding, especially south. The center of Gordon is expected to track northwest today and eventually the weather will quiet down in Alabama. Before that happens, locally heavy rainfall is likely for areas along and west of I-65 today. If we get enough heating, a couple strong storms could form west of a line from Lamar to Chilton counties. There is a marginal threat for damaging winds and a brief tornado.