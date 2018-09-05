A band of heavy rain associated with Gordon continues to impact west AL

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - TROPICAL DEPRESSION GORDON: Gordon continues to weaken and spin over central Mississippi. The heaviest rain is still lifting across the western half of Alabama and causing flooding, especially south. The center of Gordon is expected to track northwest today and eventually the weather will quiet down in Alabama. Before that happens, locally heavy rainfall is likely for areas along and west of I-65 today. If we get enough heating, a couple strong storms could form west of a line from Lamar to Chilton counties. There is a marginal threat for damaging winds and a brief tornado.
Rain coverage backs off tonight and then we will see scattered showers and storms forming on Thursday afternoon but mainly west of I-65.
Friday looks mainly dry and that trend will persist through the weekend. We are only keeping isolated storms in the forecast each afternoon which, is great news for those attending the first home game in Auburn or Tuscaloosa!
Higher rain chances look to return early next week!
TROPICAL UPDATE: Florence has been a bit of a shocker and is now a major hurricane. New data suggests it potentially impacting the U.S. in the long term. The first land mass it may impact early next week is Bermuda. Behind Florence is a strong tropical wave that has a great chance of becoming the next named storm in five days. Lastly, there is another wave to watch behind that off the coast of Africa.
