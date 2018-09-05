Arrest made in St. Clair Co. bomb threats

St. Clair County, AL (WBRC) -An arrest has been made in several bomb threats in St. Clair County
The Pell City Police Department posted on its Facebook page "An arrest has been made regarding the threats made today (Tuesday). Once the individual is formally charged his name will be released! Thanks to all of the agencies involved!"
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office tells WBRC there were bomb threats at Pell City High School, Ashville High School, as well as both county courthouses.
The threat implied an explosive device would cause damage to these locations.
All locations were evacuated but nothing was found.
