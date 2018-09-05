Are you flu season ready?

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s once again time to start thinking about getting a flu shot.
Doctors recommend them for everyone but especially for people over 65 and children.
"For anyone that does have children, especially those under 5, you really need to get a flu vaccination. It is the best way to prevent outbreak,” said Bryan Combs with the UAB School of Nursing.
The flu mist is back this year. While the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends shots, health care professionals say the nasal spray is a good alternative.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say one is better than the other,” said Combs. “The nasal flu vaccination is a good option for those that will not sit down for a shot.”
As for when to get the shot, doctors say the earlier the better.
“So anytime that your healthcare provider or the pharmacy you go to has them in stock, is probably a good time to get it. They recommend start getting them in early October,” said Combs.
