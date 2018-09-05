Alabama Piano Gallery hosting JSU music dept. benefit concert Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A fundraiser will be held this weekend to help Jacksonville State University’s music department, which lost equipment in last spring’s tornado.
The Alabama Piano Gallery in Birmingham is hosting the benefit concert Saturday afternoon, featuring JSU professors and other local pianists.
Money raised from the concert will go to buy new pianos.
The music department’s home in Mason Hall was damaged by the March 19 tornado.
The event is set for Sept. 8 from 3-4 p.m. at the Alabama Piano Gallery.
The concert will feature four JSU music professors and two Birmingham-based pianists: Wendy Freeland, JSU Professor of Music; Andy Nevala, JSU Director of Jazz Studies; Rachel Park, JSU Assistant Professor of Music; Julio Ceėsar Barreto, JSU Visiting Professor of Music; Cynthia MacCrae, University of Montevallo (retired); Margery Whatley, Birmingham Southern College.
For more information, or to RSVP, call 205-822-3331. You can also make a gift by texting “APG” to 91999.
