Woodlawn students return to class following death of football player

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Students, faculty, and staff at Woodlawn High School dealt with the loss of a 16-year-old football player on Tuesday as they returned to class for the first time since his death.
The Birmingham Police Department reportedly has a suspect in the shooting of William Edwards.
On Tuesday, the flag at Woodlawn was at half staff. Principal Janice Drake said 40 to 50 counselors from the school system as well as members of the Church of the Highlands were on hand to speak with anyone who wanted to talk.
Drake said Edwards' grandmother came to help counsel the football team. Drake said their message to students was ‘Woodlawn is one family’.
“What we want to tell them is release and remember the good times with Will because Will was a fun person. We want to remember the laughter and the times we had with Will,” Drake said.
The school will have a balloon release on Wednesday. Thursday will see people wearing his name and number at the football game that night.
