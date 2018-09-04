Woodlawn football team remembering player William Edwards

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Woodlawn football team will play their first football game without former teammate William Edwards on Thursday.
The Colonels will wear shirts with Edwards’s name and number for pre-game warmups and will place a yellow sticker with his number on their helmets. Edwards was shot and killed Saturday morning.
Tuesday, before practice, former UAB player and inspirational speaker Timothy Alexander spoke to the team to encourage and uplift them during this difficult time.
