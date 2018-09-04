What fans can expect for Alabama’s home opener

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - University of Alabama game day operations is ready to roll for Alabama’s home football opener.
But you can make the game day experience better by knowing some things ahead of time. Metal detectors are the first big change fans will notice before entering Bryant Denny Stadium for the first home football game.
“Safety is our number one priority. So that’s always going to be the first thing we’re going to learn moving forward,” said Nick Frenz, Associate Director of Transportation Services for the University of Alabama.
Upon arrival fans will be asked to take out anything made of metal. Prohibited items will be tossed or you’ll have to take them back to your car.
“The clear bag policy and walk through metal detectors is a natural process on what we're trying to do," Frenz added.
Also, Saturday traffic to Tuscaloosa and campus could move slower. Road projects are happening on the Interstate 20/59 and downtown Tuscaloosa.
"We will have a couple of tow trucks in the area just in case there's a wreck, just to get the vehicles moved in case there's an accident,” Frenz explained.
Fans also must deal with the loss of the Moody Music Hall parking lot. Construction of a new parking deck there temporarily eliminated several hundred public parking spaces. So the University is opening more on the Peter Bryce Campus.
"The loss of about 400 is going to hurt. But we’ve found enough areas around campus to make up for that deficit,” Frenz concluded.
The University has compiled a list of information related to other game day items that include the clear bag policy, tailgating and the ride share and golf cart policy.
You can find it on UAGameday.com
