WES: Gordon expected to impact Alabama Gulf Coast by Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - HURRICANE WARNINGS FOR THE ALABAMA GULF COAST: All eyes are on the Gulf tonight as Tropical Storm Gordon gains strength over the Gulf of Mexico. The system is located about 100 miles west of Ft. Myers and is moving northwest at 17 mph.
The speed and track will likely mean the system will be making a landfall Tuesday night near Biloxi and Gulfport, MS. That being said, the heaviest rain and strongest wind gusts will be north and east of the center. So this will bring the threat of tropical and hurricane force wind gusts to the Alabama Gulf Coast, along with the threat of flooding. The heavier rain with this system may extend as far north as Marengo and Sumter Counties in West Alabama. The good news is that this storm is a rather fast mover, so the conditions along the coast should improve by the weekend.
WHAT TO EXPECT ACROSS OUR AREA: The primary tropical related impacts associated with Gordon will remain well southwest of our coverage area. However, the chance for scattered storms and showers will increase Tuesday afternoon and evening, especially over southern areas. Gordon will spread lots of tropical moisture northward with east-southeast winds across our area through Tuesday night. There will be more clouds in the mix, especially for areas to the south. Highs will range from 80s south to low 90s further north. The center of Gordon will move inland and weaken by Thursday. The system will remain well west of our area, with a very humid and steamy air mass lingering through the end of the week. This will keep the chance of scattered storms and showers in our forecast through Friday, especially over West Alabama.
In the longer range we will also be keeping an eye on more tropical developments over the Eastern Atlantic. Tropical Storm Florence is moving west towards the central Atlantic and this one will need to be monitored. Be sure to check out our WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest tropical tracks and updates advisories… stay tuned!
