WES: Gordon expected to impact Alabama Gulf Coast by Tuesday afternoon

WHAT TO EXPECT ACROSS OUR AREA: The primary tropical related impacts associated with Gordon will remain well southwest of our coverage area. However, the chance for scattered storms and showers will increase Tuesday afternoon and evening, especially over southern areas. Gordon will spread lots of tropical moisture northward with east-southeast winds across our area through Tuesday night. There will be more clouds in the mix, especially for areas to the south. Highs will range from 80s south to low 90s further north. The center of Gordon will move inland and weaken by Thursday. The system will remain well west of our area, with a very humid and steamy air mass lingering through the end of the week. This will keep the chance of scattered storms and showers in our forecast through Friday, especially over West Alabama.