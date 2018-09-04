Gordon brings risk of brief, spin-up tornadoes inland overnight & Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A Hurricane Warning remains in effect for the Alabama Gulf Coast as Gordon rapidly approaches from the southeast. The center of the system is over 100 miles ESE of the Mouth of the Mississippi River. Landfall is expected to happen near Biloxi, MS overnight. However, the heaviest rains, strong winds, and isolated tornado risk will be mostly north, northeast, and east of the center.
So this will place southwest Alabama in the more severe sector of the storm. Maximum sustained winds were at 70 mph, with higher gusts, and the tropical storm force winds extend 80 miles from the center. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the Gulf Coast, including areas east to Panama City, in a Slight Risk for severe weather because of the threat of brief spin-up tornadoes. The good news is that Gordon is a fast mover and the system will quickly weaken tomorrow as it lifts northwest into Mississippi. Flooding will still be a concern over far southwest Alabama, where totals may top five inches. Storm surge will range between 2 to 4’ at Mobile Bay and Dauphin Island.
FIRST ALERT FOR ISOLATED TORNADO RISK IN WEST ALABAMA: As far as Gordon’s impacts locally, the heaviest rain will be in areas south of Tuscaloosa, like Demopolis and Livingston. Rain amounts may top one-inch in these areas, with lower-average-rain totals further north and east. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy across our area tonight, with an east to southeast wind. Scattered showers and storms will be possible, especially over areas to the south and west. We will need to keep an eye out for the threat of a brief spin-up tornado over West Alabama as Gordon moves inland. High temperatures will range from 80s west to 90s east. The chance for scattered storms and showers will continue into Thursday and Friday; however, the coverage will be greatest to the west.
THE WEEKEND AND LONG RANGE: Gordon is not the only system that we are monitoring in the tropics. Florence has become a hurricane in the Eastern Atlantic, and this system is expected to turn northwest into the central Atlantic over the coming days. I’m not concerned about this system entering the Gulf of Mexico, although we will closely monitor. There is another disturbance that we’ll need to keep our eye on that just moved off the coast of Africa. This one is expected to become a tropical depression or storm soon. We will remain hot and steamy through the weekend, with a chance for a few spotty showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. The chance for rain and storms will be on the increase early next week as a front approaches the state. We will have updates on this long range forecast, plus the latest tropical advisories as soon as they arrive on WBRC FOX6 News!
