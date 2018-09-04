University of Alabama hosts Get on Board Day

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Students are ‘getting on board’ at the Capstone.
Get on Board Day welcomed thousands of students at Bama to help them choose between hundreds of groups on campus.
Fraternities, sororities, and religious organizations among others all had tables set up with information about each organization.
“It’s a little overwhelming, but in a good way. Just seeing so many people, there’s so many options. It’s like a fresh start to get involved in whatever you want to,” said UA student Hannah Clayton.
The event was held at the Ferguson Center.
