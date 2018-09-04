UA Game day parking app now available

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Easier and cheaper parking could be one click away for Alabama football fans.
Clutch!, a person to person game day parking app started operating in Alabama in August. It allows users to rent parking spaces for game days.
“I think that would be really cool because then you're guaranteed a reserved spot. You don't have to come here and then know if you're not going to get a spot,” Hanna Hare explained.
Clutch! will provide users parking options within a two mile radius of Bryant Denny Stadium. Hare says her parents parked somewhere far beyond walking distance to attend a game on campus last year.
“We actually had to park at University Mall and get a shuttle here," Hare told WBRC.
People selling parking spaces can now start listing parking spots on the app. Folks looking to buy a space can pick a spot depending on location and price.
Students think the app could be very helpful.
"That’s real convenient because they don’t have to wander around in circles around the block,” Eric Harrison said.
Clutch is available for download from the Google App Store and Google Play.
