Tropical Storm Gordon likely to become a hurricane Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Tropical Storm Gordon has already been impacting the Florida and Alabama Gulf Coast with bands of rain and thunderstorms. The risk today and tomorrow will be dangerous rip currents. The storm is just under 400 miles from Mobile.
Based on current data, we should see landfall tomorrow night somewhere along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Gordon’s winds will likely reach category one hurricane strength tomorrow afternoon. What does this mean for Alabama? For Mobile and Baldwin Counties, we could see rainfall amounts totally over six inches with wind gusts over 60mph. The storm surge for coastal Alabama will reach between two and four feet. This will mean some flooding possibilities for Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and the Mobile area.
Locally, impacts for North Central Alabama will be minimal, we could see breezy conditions with a few showers in Hale, Greene, Marengo, and Sumter Counties Tuesday evening.
The storm is fairly small and this will keep impacts low farther inland. Gordon will continue to track toward the Northwest through Wednesday and away from Alabama. Updates are available on our WBRC First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.