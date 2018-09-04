Tropical Storm Gordon could affect gas prices

By John Huddleston | September 4, 2018 at 6:32 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 6:32 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Tropical Storm Gordon has forced the temporary closure of a few refineries in the Gulf of Mexico.

That is causing concern about what this will mean for gas prices.

“It could cause a little bit of a spike in crude oil prices or gasoline prices, but honestly I don’t anticipate it making much of a difference at all at this point,” said Clay Ingram, AAA Alabama.

Typically, gas prices go down after Labor Day. Ingram admits there is a chance the drop could be slowed.

“This could delay this a little bit depending on how much damage is caused, if any, by Gordon. So it’s going to be a little bit of a wait and see type proposition,” said Ingram.

