Tropical Storm Gordon could affect gas prices

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Tropical Storm Gordon has forced the temporary closure of a few refineries in the Gulf of Mexico.
That is causing concern about what this will mean for gas prices.
“It could cause a little bit of a spike in crude oil prices or gasoline prices, but honestly I don’t anticipate it making much of a difference at all at this point,” said Clay Ingram, AAA Alabama.
Typically, gas prices go down after Labor Day. Ingram admits there is a chance the drop could be slowed.
“This could delay this a little bit depending on how much damage is caused, if any, by Gordon. So it’s going to be a little bit of a wait and see type proposition,” said Ingram.
