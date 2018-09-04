Scooter company asked to cease operations in B’ham until they’re licensed

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - An electric scooter company that recently started operating in Birmingham has been told to pull their scooters from city streets.
The scooters originally popped up around Birmingham and Homewood last week. The company - called Bird - has been contacted by the city that they have not followed established procedures and the law since the company does not have a business license to operate in the city.
Normally, customers use an app to locate and pay for the scooters. The app now shows a red zone to not drop off scooters in downtown Birmingham, but they can be found elsewhere in Birmingham.
“This is a motorized vehicle that state law says you wear a helmet. We also want to make sure we define this whether these scooters should be on the sidewalks or the streets because we do not need scooters on the Red Mountain Expressway,” Hunter Williams, Chairman of the city council’s Public Safety Committee said.
WBRC FOX6 News reached out to Bird for comment but we have yet to hear from them.
