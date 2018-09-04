Schedule for the third week of Sideline 2018

By Rick Karle | September 4, 2018 at 2:49 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 2:49 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We’re two weeks in and rolling on to another set of games this Friday night - it’s time for week 3 of Sideline 2018!

We have a big show planned with two Games of the Week, the Band of the Week, our Team of the Week, and our Coach of the Week.

And who will win our Sideline MVP helmet? It's up for grabs as we will feature an MVP winner each week and put his name into the mix to attend our Sideline MVP banquet at the end of the season.

Here are the games we will be sending our photographers to this Friday night, September 7. We’ll see you this Friday at 10:08 p.m. on WBRC FOX6!

Game of the Week 1: Briarwood at Pleasant Grove

Game of the Week 2: Thompson at Hoover

Pelham at Homewood

Vestavia Hills at Spain Park

Parker at Ramsay

Brookwood at Paul Bryant

McAdory at Northridge

Mountain Brook at Tuscaloosa County

Winfield at Gordo

Cherokee County at Anniston

Pell City at Oxford

Oak Mountain at Hewitt-Trussville

Niceville, FL at Clay-Chalkville

JB Pennington at Hanceville

Midfield at Holly Pond

Huffman at Gardendale

Center Point at Mortimer Jordan

Hillcrest at Hueytown

Jackson-Olin at Minor

St. Clair County at Moody

Pinson Valley at Shades Valley

Springville at Sylacauga

Talladega at Childersburg

Ashville at Springville

Pleasant Valley at Piedmont

