Schedule for the third week of Sideline 2018

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We’re two weeks in and rolling on to another set of games this Friday night - it’s time for week 3 of Sideline 2018!
We have a big show planned with two Games of the Week, the Band of the Week, our Team of the Week, and our Coach of the Week.
And who will win our Sideline MVP helmet? It's up for grabs as we will feature an MVP winner each week and put his name into the mix to attend our Sideline MVP banquet at the end of the season.
Here are the games we will be sending our photographers to this Friday night, September 7. We’ll see you this Friday at 10:08 p.m. on WBRC FOX6!
Game of the Week 1: Briarwood at Pleasant Grove
Game of the Week 2: Thompson at Hoover
Pelham at Homewood
Vestavia Hills at Spain Park
Parker at Ramsay
Brookwood at Paul Bryant
McAdory at Northridge
Mountain Brook at Tuscaloosa County
Winfield at Gordo
Cherokee County at Anniston
Pell City at Oxford
Oak Mountain at Hewitt-Trussville
Niceville, FL at Clay-Chalkville
JB Pennington at Hanceville
Midfield at Holly Pond
Huffman at Gardendale
Center Point at Mortimer Jordan
Hillcrest at Hueytown
Jackson-Olin at Minor
St. Clair County at Moody
Pinson Valley at Shades Valley
Springville at Sylacauga
Talladega at Childersburg
Ashville at Springville
Pleasant Valley at Piedmont
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.