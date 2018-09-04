Oak Mountain High School adding another SRO

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A Shelby County community is stepping up to help keep students safe at Oak Mountain High.
Indian Springs approved money to pay for another School Resource officer for the high school in addition to the SRO provided through the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.
The principal says it is a joint effort with the community to keep the students inside the building safe.
The school system says even though its current SRO is doing a great job it’s hard for one person to look after 1600 high school students.
The new SRO will also have a K9 officer with him daily. Kristi Sayers is the principal for Oak Mountains and she says the school is very thankful Indian Springs Village agreed to help out.
“I think the idea that they have the means. They want to do something good. They want to make sure that our students are safe in the building and the more adults you have in the building looking after our students the better they are,” Sayers explains.
The new SRO and K9 should start very soon.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.